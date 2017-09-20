Fall has arrived

The official start of the fall season has arrived, despite the very warm weather in the forecast (it goes to show that the weather doesn't always cooperate with the calendar).

While the weather outside still says summer, the fall season is underway because we in the Northern Hemisphere have arrived at the autumnal equinox. This interestingly named time is when the Earth is almost straight up and down on its axis (remember, the Earth wobbles as it rotates around the sun; wobbling back and forth gives us our seasons). At 3:20 pm Central on Friday, the sun's rays will be directly over the Equator, then dipping south into the Southern Hemisphere from there, as the Southern Hemisphere tilts towards the Sun. As we tilt away from the Sun, our days get shorter, eventually leading to cooler weather.

As a result of all of this tilting, the equinox is special in that nighttime and daytime are nearly equal for a few days. After that, the shorter days continue to get shorter, until we get to the start of Winter. That is when the Northern Hemisphere reverses direction and tilts toward the Sun, with the days slowly getting longer. However, the start of Winter is one of the shortest daytimes of the year, which isn't the greatest to look forward to.

Despite all of the summer weather in the area, fall is here thanks to the tilt of the Earth in its journey around the sun.