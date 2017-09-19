Ogle County board approves jail financing package - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Ogle County board approves jail financing package

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -

The money to build the new Ogle County Jail is signed off for Tuesday night by the county board.

They passed an ordinance authorizing the financing of bonds for the constructions costs.  

That'll be upwards of $25 million.  

The proposed jail is going to be located west of the judicial center in downtown Oregon.  

Aldermen did not vote to open the road behind it, so there are still some logistics to work out with the site.
 

