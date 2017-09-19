Closing Rockford budget gap next year 'very promising' says task force head

Very promising. That's how the head of a task force feels about finding a way to shrink the City of Rockford's projected budget deficit next year.

That's around $8 million.



The head of the finance task force, Michele Petrie, says they heard from the heads of 6 of 8 city departments Tuesday.



Each presented potential cost savings.



She says at first glance, there were several millions of dollars of savings identified if done properly.



Petrie says the task force will meet again in one week from to go over the remaining two department's budgets and then go through city employees suggestions.