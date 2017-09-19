Rockford hosting Illinois State Senior Women's Championship

For the first time since 1988, Rockford Country Club is hosting the Illinois State Senior Women's Championship golf tournament. It brings 120 of the top women to Rockford from around the state. Several players in the tournament are from the Rockford area, and enjoy hosting the tournament in their hometown.

"I love having it here," Sally Moore said. "I can sleep in my own bed at night. The course is in gorgeous shape. We're having a great time."

Rockford Country Club is no stranger to hosting big golf tournaments. It's hosted the past few Rockford PRO/AM tournaments, so the staff knows how to handle this.

"The course is in magnificent shape," Gwen Bolster said. "[Course superintendent] Chad [Papke] and his crew did a great job. The ladies, the treats, everything. You can't ask for anything better. I'm loving it."

Players from all corners of the state are in town with a championship on the mind.

"It is really fun to meet ladies from all over the state," Judy Parr said. "It's the competitiveness and the camaraderie. That's the most fun."

The tournament teed off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The last time the tournament was in the area was 2008, when Timber Pointe hosted.