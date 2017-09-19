Dixon community reacts after murder of 5-year-old boy

Along this quiet Dixon street, neighbors say 5-year-old Christopher Michaels loved to ride his bike.



"Smiling...always smiling, very friendly when I pass by an look over," said neighbor Shaunna Sheridan.

Now, that's how they say they'll remember Christopher best, after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

It's a murder that's sent shock waves through this small town.

"It's a horrible tragedy and i know it's affected the entire community," said executive director of Shining Star Children's Advocacy Center Shelly Brantley.

Dixon Police say this is one of the first murders they've seen in years.

"I think to most people it's just so much more shocking when it's a young person," said Brantley.

It's sad when it is an adult, but to have a child who is only five, you can't describe that, and i think that's why everyone is taking that much harder," added Sheridan.

Sheridan lives on Fargo Avenue, just down the block from where Christopher was murdered.

"When you are literally five houses away, you don't want to start feeling safe, because you've never had that fear before," said Sheridan.

It's a neighborhood she says is full of young families and children, many who knew and played with Christopher.

"When it's this close and there's so many children involved that's when you... It almost makes you step back a little bit," said Sheridan.

It's a tragedy that has hit close to home...

"As a parent I couldn't imagine, I really couldn't imagine," said Sheridan.

But in the face of such a tragedy, she hopes the town of Dixon will stick together.

"That just happened to be a really tragic moment, but I don't think that defines Dixon at all."

