No signs of summer weather stopping yet

The fall season officially begins on Friday, though this year the weather won't be cooperating with the start of the new season. Instead, the opposite is likely: we may be in record territory with hot weather on the way.

A strong ridge in the jet stream is setting up for the end of the week and for much of the start of next week, allowing unseasonably warm air into the region. Starting Wednesday, highs will be at least 10 degrees above average, and bordering on 15 degrees above average for many of those days into early next week. This means highs in the middle to upper 80's.

On Friday, the fall season officially begins at 3:02 pm, during the autumnal equinox. The equinox occurs when the Earth is straight up and down on its axis, leaving us with near equal hours of daytime and nighttime. The Northern Hemisphere will slowly tilt away from the Sun, shortening the daylight hours and ultimately leading to cooler weather.

However, this year the surge of very warm air boosts highs near if not into the 90's, getting us near the record warmest temperature recorded for September 22nd. September 22's record is 93 degrees, set in 1937. We may fall a degree or two short, but that's still very impressive. Over the last 20 years, September has averaged 2 days in the 90's in Rockford.

Fans of fall weather won't have to wait too much longer. Cooler weather is lurking for the middle of next week.