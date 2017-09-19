Trial begins for five Hells Angels accused in beating, kidnapping

The five Hells Angels bikers who are accused of brutally beating a man and kidnapping his daughter had their trial open in court Tuesday.

In opening statements the state attempted to paint a picture for the jury of what happened back in the summer of 2013 that led to the brutal attack of Hells Angel member Josh Johnson and the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, saying Johnson did something to be "out bad" with the members, meaning he had upset them in some way.

Winnebago County prosecutor Joe Lesner says club members attacked Johnson, beating with a hammer and stabbing him.

Johnson testified Tuesday that he brought his daughter to the club house that night as he did every Thursday.

He says he went into the member's only meeting while his daughter stayed in the clubhouse with other family and uninitiated members.

Johnson says during that members only meeting a member told him they'd decided he was "out bad." With that, he says the doors to the members only room came open and members from the Chicago Hells Angels chapter entered the room.

Johnson says the members then began beating him until he lay bleeding, stabbed four times on the ground.

Johnson's daughter testified Tuesday that before this all happened a prospective member took her away from the clubhouse to get ice cream, then to a mutual friend's house.

Johnson says he was finally taken to the hospital by another member who was attacked at the club house.

But the defense says there is no evidence that points to the five defendants taking part in this beating or alleged kidnapping, calling it a well orchestrated witch hunt.

The jury trial and bench trial continue Wednesday morning in Rockford.