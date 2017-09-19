Man suspected of killing son was under investigation for sex abuse, was once registered sex offender

Dixon Police say Robert Michaels, 33, shot and killed his 5-year-old son Christopher Monday afternoon at a home in the 1000 block of Fargo Avenue.

Police say Michaels then turned the gun on himself and later died at a Rockford hospital.

According to police, Robert Michaels had been under investigation since September 12 for allegations of child sex abuse. The alleged victim was not his son Christopher.

A safety plan had been in place by DCFS and a child advocacy center, and Michaels was prohibited from having unsupervised contact with his son.

Police say Christopher's mother brought him to visit his father Monday afternoon.

The father and son went upstairs to play a video game and that is when police say Michaels asked the mother to get him something. When she left the room, police say Michaels slammed the door shut and shots were fired.

The mother called police and when they arrived they found Christopher dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Michaels was also found with a gunshot wound to his head and a gun next to him on the floor. He was breathing, but unresponsive. Michaels was airlifted to a Rockford hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michaels had previous run-ins with the law: back in 2003 he was convicted of sexual abuse charges and had to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Court records also show he was charged with a number traffic and DUI violations dating back to 2004.

Michaels and his wife divorced over the summer.