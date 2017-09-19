New high school football AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) 4-0 129 1

2. Maine South 4-0 112 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 99 3

4. Loyola 3-1 79 4

5. Marist (1) 4-0 73 6

6. Lyons 4-0 68 5

7. Naperville Central 4-0 67 7

8. Barrington 4-0 38 9

9. Naperville North 4-0 27 10

10. Huntley 3-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 6, Hinsdale Central 4, St. Charles East 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (9) (4-0) 133 1

2. East St. Louis (5) (3-1) 127 2

3. Glenbard West (3-1) 110 3

4. Normal Community (4-0) 95 4

5. Batavia (4-0) 82 5

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-1) 63 6

7. Benet (3-1) 50 8

8. Hoffman Estates (4-0) 39 T10

9. St. Rita (3-1) 29 9

10. Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 23 T10

Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 8, St. Charles North 5, Willowbrook 2, Fenwick 2, Jacobs 1, Wheaton North 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (15) (4-0) 150 1

2. Cary-Grove (3-1) 134 2

3. DeKalb (4-0) 118 3

4. Nazareth (4-0) 102 4

5. Montini (3-1) 81 6

6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-0) 69 7

7. Crete-Monee (3-1) 65 8

8. Danville (4-0) 36 9

9. Normal West (3-1) 32 5

10. Lakes Community (4-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 11, Lemont 10, Oak Lawn Richards 2, St. Laurence 2, Peoria Central 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (12) (4-0) 138 1

2. Sterling (2) (4-0) 128 2

3. Highland (4-0) 106 3

4. Dunlap (4-0) 92 4

5. Decatur MacArthur (4-0) 87 5

6. Morton (4-0) 54 7

7. Washington (3-1) 53 6

8. Antioch (4-0) 45 T10

9. Centralia (3-1) 28 9

10. Hillcrest (3-1) 17 T10

Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Rich Central 3, Richwoods 3, Rochelle 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Althoff Catholic (4-0) 113 2

3. Herscher (4-0) 107 3

4. Johnsburg (4-0) 98 4

5. Morris (4-0) 89 5

6. Dixon (4-0) 79 6

7. Coal City (4-0) 40 9

8. Effingham (3-1) 38 8

9. Rock Island Alleman (3-1) 32 10

10. Geneseo (3-1) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Raby 6, Taylorville 5, Genoa-Kingston 2, Herrin 2, Canton 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (3-1) 143 1

2. Tolono Unity (1) (4-0) 130 2

3. Monticello (1) (4-0) 119 3

4. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 114 4

5. Byron (4-0) 86 5

6. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 66 7

7. Carlinville (4-0) 65 6

8. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 42 8

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0) 37 9

10. Breese Central (4-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 7, North-Mac 4, Lisle 2, Anna-Jonesboro 1, Peotone 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (4-0) 148 1

2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1) (4-0) 127 2

3. Farmington (4-0) 118 3

4. Hamilton West Hancock (4-0) 95 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (4-0) 93 5

6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (4-0) 75 6

7. Westville (4-0) 49 7

8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 29 10

9. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 28 8

10. Alton Marquette (4-0) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 20, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 4, Pana 4, Orion 3.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (4-0) 142 1

2. Tuscola (2) (4-0) 134 2

3. Forreston (3-1) 115 3

4. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 88 6

5. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 71 7

6. Fulton (3-1) 52 4

(tie) Athens (4-0) 52 10

8. Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1) 49 9

9. Eastland-Pearl City (3-1) 39 5

10. Shelbyville (3-1) 26 8

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Aquin 19, Princeville 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Red Hill 4.