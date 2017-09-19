New high school football AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) 4-0 129 1
2. Maine South 4-0 112 2
3. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 99 3
4. Loyola 3-1 79 4
5. Marist (1) 4-0 73 6
6. Lyons 4-0 68 5
7. Naperville Central 4-0 67 7
8. Barrington 4-0 38 9
9. Naperville North 4-0 27 10
10. Huntley 3-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 6, Hinsdale Central 4, St. Charles East 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lake Zurich (9) (4-0) 133 1
2. East St. Louis (5) (3-1) 127 2
3. Glenbard West (3-1) 110 3
4. Normal Community (4-0) 95 4
5. Batavia (4-0) 82 5
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-1) 63 6
7. Benet (3-1) 50 8
8. Hoffman Estates (4-0) 39 T10
9. St. Rita (3-1) 29 9
10. Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 23 T10
Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 8, St. Charles North 5, Willowbrook 2, Fenwick 2, Jacobs 1, Wheaton North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (15) (4-0) 150 1
2. Cary-Grove (3-1) 134 2
3. DeKalb (4-0) 118 3
4. Nazareth (4-0) 102 4
5. Montini (3-1) 81 6
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-0) 69 7
7. Crete-Monee (3-1) 65 8
8. Danville (4-0) 36 9
9. Normal West (3-1) 32 5
10. Lakes Community (4-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 11, Lemont 10, Oak Lawn Richards 2, St. Laurence 2, Peoria Central 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Phillips (12) (4-0) 138 1
2. Sterling (2) (4-0) 128 2
3. Highland (4-0) 106 3
4. Dunlap (4-0) 92 4
5. Decatur MacArthur (4-0) 87 5
6. Morton (4-0) 54 7
7. Washington (3-1) 53 6
8. Antioch (4-0) 45 T10
9. Centralia (3-1) 28 9
10. Hillcrest (3-1) 17 T10
Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Rich Central 3, Richwoods 3, Rochelle 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (14) (4-0) 140 1
2. Althoff Catholic (4-0) 113 2
3. Herscher (4-0) 107 3
4. Johnsburg (4-0) 98 4
5. Morris (4-0) 89 5
6. Dixon (4-0) 79 6
7. Coal City (4-0) 40 9
8. Effingham (3-1) 38 8
9. Rock Island Alleman (3-1) 32 10
10. Geneseo (3-1) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Raby 6, Taylorville 5, Genoa-Kingston 2, Herrin 2, Canton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (12) (3-1) 143 1
2. Tolono Unity (1) (4-0) 130 2
3. Monticello (1) (4-0) 119 3
4. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 114 4
5. Byron (4-0) 86 5
6. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 66 7
7. Carlinville (4-0) 65 6
8. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 42 8
9. Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0) 37 9
10. Breese Central (4-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 7, North-Mac 4, Lisle 2, Anna-Jonesboro 1, Peotone 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling Newman (13) (4-0) 148 1
2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1) (4-0) 127 2
3. Farmington (4-0) 118 3
4. Hamilton West Hancock (4-0) 95 4
5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (4-0) 93 5
6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (4-0) 75 6
7. Westville (4-0) 49 7
8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 29 10
9. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 28 8
10. Alton Marquette (4-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 20, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 4, Pana 4, Orion 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (4-0) 142 1
2. Tuscola (2) (4-0) 134 2
3. Forreston (3-1) 115 3
4. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 88 6
5. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 71 7
6. Fulton (3-1) 52 4
(tie) Athens (4-0) 52 10
8. Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1) 49 9
9. Eastland-Pearl City (3-1) 39 5
10. Shelbyville (3-1) 26 8
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Aquin 19, Princeville 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Red Hill 4.
