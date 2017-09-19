New high school football AP poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

New high school football AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:


Class 8A
School                                            W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (12)      4-0      129    1     
  2.  Maine  South                          4-0      112    2     
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor            4-0      99      3     
  4.  Loyola                                    3-1      79      4     
  5.  Marist  (1)                            4-0      73      6     
  6.  Lyons                                      4-0      68      5     
  7.  Naperville  Central            4-0      67      7     
  8.  Barrington                            4-0      38      9     
  9.  Naperville  North                4-0      27      10   
10.  Huntley                                  3-1      8        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Stevenson 6, Hinsdale Central 4, St. Charles East 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.


Class 7A
School                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (9)              (4-0)      133    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (5)        (3-1)      127    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West                  (3-1)      110    3     
  4.  Normal  Community            (4-0)      95      4     
  5.  Batavia                              (4-0)      82      5     
  6.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel        (3-1)      63      6     
  7.  Benet                                  (3-1)      50      8     
  8.  Hoffman  Estates              (4-0)      39      T10
  9.  St.  Rita                            (3-1)      29      9     
10.  Lincoln-Way  Central      (3-0)      23      T10
   Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 8, St. Charles North 5, Willowbrook 2, Fenwick 2, Jacobs 1, Wheaton North 1.


Class 6A
School                                                                        W-L          Pts          Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (15)                                        (4-0)      150          1     
  2.  Cary-Grove                                                        (3-1)      134          2     
  3.  DeKalb                                                                (4-0)      118          3     
  4.  Nazareth                                                            (4-0)      102          4     
  5.  Montini                                                              (3-1)      81            6     
  6.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)        (4-0)      69            7     
  7.  Crete-Monee                                                      (3-1)      65            8     
  8.  Danville                                                            (4-0)      36            9     
  9.  Normal  West                                                      (3-1)      32            5     
10.  Lakes  Community                                              (4-0)      12          NR   
   Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 11, Lemont 10, Oak Lawn Richards 2, St. Laurence 2, Peoria Central 1.


Class 5A
School                                    W-L        Pts            Prv
  1.  Phillips  (12)              (4-0)    138            1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                (4-0)    128            2     
  3.  Highland                        (4-0)    106            3     
  4.  Dunlap                            (4-0)    92              4     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur      (4-0)    87              5     
  6.  Morton                            (4-0)    54              7     
  7.  Washington                    (3-1)    53              6     
  8.  Antioch                          (4-0)    45            T10
  9.  Centralia                      (3-1)    28              9     
10.  Hillcrest                      (3-1)    17            T10
   Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Rich Central 3, Richwoods 3, Rochelle 1.


Class 4A
School                                        W-L        Pts            Prv
  1.  Rochester  (14)                (4-0)    140            1     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic            (4-0)    113            2     
  3.  Herscher                            (4-0)    107            3     
  4.  Johnsburg                          (4-0)    98              4     
  5.  Morris                                (4-0)    89              5     
  6.  Dixon                                  (4-0)    79              6     
  7.  Coal  City                          (4-0)    40              9     
  8.  Effingham                          (3-1)    38              8     
  9.  Rock  Island  Alleman      (3-1)    32              10   
10.  Geneseo                              (3-1)    18            NR   
   Others receiving votes: Raby 6, Taylorville 5, Genoa-Kingston 2, Herrin 2, Canton 1.


Class 3A
School                                                          W-L          Pts          Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (12)                              (3-1)      143          1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (1)                              (4-0)      130          2     
  3.  Monticello  (1)                                  (4-0)      119          3     
  4.  Williamsville  (1)                            (4-0)      114          4     
  5.  Byron                                                    (4-0)      86            5     
  6.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic      (4-0)      66            7     
  7.  Carlinville                                        (4-0)      65            6     
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                          (4-0)      42            8     
  9.  Elmwood-Brimfield                            (4-0)      37            9     
10.  Breese  Central                                  (4-0)      8            NR   
   Others receiving votes: Vandalia 7, North-Mac 4, Lisle 2, Anna-Jonesboro 1, Peotone 1.


Class 2A
School                                                            W-L          Pts          Prv
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                        (4-0)      148          1     
  2.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw  (1)                  (4-0)      127          2     
  3.  Farmington                                            (4-0)      118          3     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                      (4-0)      95            4     
  5.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)      (4-0)      93            5     
  6.  Chicago  (Hope)  Academy                    (4-0)      75            6     
  7.  Westville                                              (4-0)      49            7     
  8.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                (3-1)      29            10   
  9.  Maroa-Forsyth                                      (3-1)      28            8     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                  (4-0)      21          NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rockridge 20, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 4, Pana 4, Orion 3.


Class 1A
School                                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (13)                          (4-0)      142    1     
  2.  Tuscola  (2)                                      (4-0)      134    2     
  3.  Forreston                                          (3-1)      115    3     
  4.  Ottawa  Marquette                            (4-0)      88      6     
  5.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)      (4-0)      71      7     
  6.  Fulton                                                (3-1)      52      4     
  (tie)  Athens                                          (4-0)      52      10   
  8.  Annawan-Wethersfield                    (3-1)      49      9     
  9.  Eastland-Pearl  City                      (3-1)      39      5     
10.  Shelbyville                                      (3-1)      26      8     
   Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Aquin 19, Princeville 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Red Hill 4.

