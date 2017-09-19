Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announces layoffs

Letters sent out Tuesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office detail layoffs coming to certain employees.

The September 19 letter obtained by 13 WREX is addressed to a Winnebago County Sheriff's reserve office and signed by Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The letter states:

"We regret to inform you that your reserve deputy position with sheriff's office of Winnebago County is being reduced. Budgetary constraints have dictated a reorganization within the office, and, therefore you are being placed on layoff, effective September 30, 2017."

Reserve employees are responsible for courthouse security, security at meetings, and aid with river patrol, escort of prisoners and answering calls in the county buildings for assistance.

It is unclear right now how many employees will be laid off.

13 News spoke with Sheriff Gary Caruana who says as many as 100 employees could be laid off, depending on what the final budget ends up being.

13 News also spoke with Chairman Frank Haney, who said he is aware of the move but declined to comment on the sheriff's office operations.

The sheriff's office is in the middle of a budget battle concerning the 2018 fiscal year. Caruana says the proposed cuts of $4.3 million to resolve a deficit would ruin his department.

"What this cut would do is devastate this department," Caruana told 13 News on September 7.

Meanwhile, Chairman Haney says the problem with the budget did not happen overnight, and that for years the county has relied on reserve spending.

The final vote on the county budget will take place September 28. It will go into effect October 1.