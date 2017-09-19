Open missing person cases Winnebago County

Emily Anderson is just one of five open missing person cases in Winnebago County right now, one of those cases open since 19-81

But Deputy Chief Mike Schultz at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says cases involving adults are more complicated than they might seem.

"As an adult, you or I can just up and go wherever we want if we don't wanna be found, as long as we're law abiding citizens, we can go the rest of our lives without being found." said Schultz.

Schultz says every three to four weeks a detective will check in with friends, family and neighbors to see if there's any new information.

They also use websites to check for credit applications, and after 30 days of a disappearance, they obtain dental records to have on file in case a body turns up that matches the description.

"Typically it's a 30 second phone call. I think we all have 30 seconds in our life to spare to follow up on a missing person." said Schultz.

Schultz says they are assisting with Emily Anderson case when needed.

He also added, the minute you think someone you know is missing, you can call police to report it. Having to wait 24 hours is just a myth.