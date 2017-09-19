Stephenson County businesses can apply for aid if impacted by July flooding

Funding will be made available to people and small businesses impacted by severe flooding this summer in the Stateline.



Gov. Bruce Rauner announced today the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the state's request for assistance. People and businesses in Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties are now eligible for low-interest, long-term loans.



"The assistance will help many people and businesses begin the next phase of their recovery from this disaster," Rauner said.



To be eligible for the SBA declaration, at least 25 homes or businesses in a county must sustain major damage, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more. A damage assessment conducted in August identified 112 homes, six businesses and one non-profit entity in Stephenson County sustained major damages and had uninsured losses.



For more information, contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling (800) 659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s Web site at http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call (800)877-8339. Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure Web site at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.