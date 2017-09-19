Wheaton College football players charged with hazing teammate

Five players from an Illinois college football team are facing felony charges after being accused of brutally hazing a teammate.

The players are from Wheaton College, a private christian school located in the Chicago suburbs.

A judge issued arrest warrants for James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Samuel Tebos and Noah Spielman. The players are now charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

An attorney for the alleged victim said the players took the freshman teammate from campus with a pillowcase over his head, tied him up with duct tape, then left him beaten and half-naked in a field.

According to a statement from Wheaton College, the school is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation and has launched a review into the effectiveness of its anti-hazing policy.