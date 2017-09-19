Sen. Stadelman endorses Biss for governor

An area state senator has announced his endorsement for a gubernatorial candidate in next year's election.

Senator Steve Stadelman (D-34th) has announced that he is endorsing Democratic candidate Daniel Biss for governor.

Biss currently represents the 9th District in the Illinois State Senate and previously served in the Illinois House.

Biss announced earlier this month that Rockford State Representative Litesa Wallace (D-67th) would be his running mate.

In a statement released Tuesday, Stadelman says believes Biss and Wallace have the experience needed for the office.

Biss is one of a number of Democratic gubernatorial candidates looking to challenge Governor Bruce Rauner in next year's election, including Chris Kennedy, J.B. Pritzker, Ameya Pawar and others.

The primary election in Illinois takes place March 20, 2018.