Emily Anderson missing for three months

Friends and family of a missing Loves Park woman say they're finding it harder to hold on to hope, but they're not giving up.
It's been three months since Emily Anderson vanished without a trace from a Machesney Park Steak N' Shake.
On 13 News at 5 and 6, we talk to the family about how they've been coping and what they plan to do to move forward.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.