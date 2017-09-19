Emily Anderson missing for three months - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Emily Anderson missing for three months

Posted:

Friends and family of a missing Loves Park woman say they're finding it harder to hold on to hope, but they're not giving up. 

It's been three months since Emily Anderson vanished without a trace from a Machesney Park Steak N' Shake. 

On 13 News at 5 and 6, we talk to the family about how they've been coping and what they plan to do to move forward. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.