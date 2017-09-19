Gearing up for flu season

Flu season is almost here and local clinics want to make sure that you are prepared.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the season can start as early as October and go until as late as May.

Local health providers are starting to increase flu shot clinics across Northern Illinois.

FHN is holding a series of clinics. They are going to be in a new place almost daily for the months of October and November.

Their first stop will be October 5th from 3-5pm at the Lena Living Center in Lena, Il.