Boy on bike suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck

Police in DeKalb County say a 12-year-old riding his bike in Sycamore had to be airlifted to Rockford after being hit by a truck Monday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the area of Airport and Quigley roads, about a half mile south of the Sycamore Park District, around 7:15 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities say the 12-year-old boy was hit by a truck driven by a 21-year-old Esmond man.

The boy was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment to serious facial injuries. He was then airlifted to Rockford Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

The crash remains under investigation.