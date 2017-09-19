Hells Angels bike gang on trial today

Four members of the Hells Angels motorcycle group head back to court.

The four men are charged with aggravated battery, armed robbery and kidnapping. In June of 2013, Jose Vielma, Christopher Lawson, Tomasz Lech, and John Savalick were arrested after they allegedly beat up a man and held an 11-year-old hostage at the gang's clubhouse.

The four men will appear in the Winnebago County Court house Tuesday at 8:30 a.m..

