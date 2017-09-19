Machesney park begins blight removal program

A program to get rid of blighted housing in Machesney Park is moving forward.

The village will soon demolish six abandoned homes using funds from state grants.

The homes are located on Wilshire, Winona and Colonial drives, and Cadet, Queen Oaks and Marquette roads,

By removing these abandoned and blighted homes the village says it hopes to protect neighborhood property values, reduce overall blight, and address the public safety concerns that vacant buildings can cause.

