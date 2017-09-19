Winnebago County saturation patrol results released

Winnebago County authorities wrote hundreds of tickets and seized more guns and drugs in another round of saturation patrols.

Over the weekend the department released the numbers from the two day saturation patrol.

Crime was the primary focus of the detail, but Winnebago County Police also made contact with individuals who provided relevant information to ongoing criminal investigations in Rockford, and throughout the county.

The saturation detail led to 166 traffic stops, 43 searched vehicles, 9 arrest warrants, over 200 grams of drugs being recovered, 3 cases involving firearms and 6 car chases over the weekend.