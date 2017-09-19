Gas Prices in Rockford Take a Dip

Gas prices in Rockford took a dip last week after spiking due to the impact from Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey pounded the Gulf Coast and damaged multiple refineries causing gas prices to see a large jump all across the country.

Rockford drivers are paying an average of $2.50 a gallon for regular unleaded gas according to GasBuddy.com.

Analysts say that the lower prices are due to more refineries coming back online this week. It'll take more time to fully recover from all the damage caused by Harvey but analysts say that gas prices will eventually drop back into the normal range.