Maurice West Announces Candidacy for 67th District

Representative Litesa Wallace will not seek re-election in the house as she runs for lieutenant governor with Daniel Biss. A Rockford man is throwing his name into the ring to take her seat.

Maurice West announced his candidacy for the 67th district representative's seat today. Litesa Wallace will have to vacate her seat in the house no matter the outcome of the election.

West's reason for running is to bring Rockford closer together.



"I'm tired of , I don't know about you but I'm tired of I-90 Rockford and downtown Rockford. We are simply Rockford. And the district serves Rockford and a little bit of Loves Park."

West said in an interview today.

West moved to Rockford when he was five and went to school in RPS 205. He has been involved in local politics in the community since he finished college.

