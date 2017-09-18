Tollway worker killed in I-294 crash

A roadway maintenance worker was killed in a crash along an Illinois tollway on Monday afternoon.

The Illinois Tollway says the worker was hit by a vehicle while performing his duties on I-294 near 127th Street in Alsip.

The Tollway is not releasing any personal information at this time pending notification of the worker's family members.

The accident is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

In a press release released on Monday, the Illinois Tollways extended its deepest sympathy to his family and friends.