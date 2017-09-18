Rainfall ahead for a parched Stateline

Showers are in the forecast Monday night, providing rain for the first time in over 2 weeks.

The showers should arrive close to midnight Monday night, with varying results for rainfall totals. Along and south of I-88, showers look to be a little heavier, so those locations could see up to 1/2" of rainfall and may hear a rumble of thunder or two. North of I-88, showers will be a lot lighter, resulting in possibly only 1/10".

Much of the shower activity should be done by early Tuesday, though fog may linger longer until mid-Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday looks dry and clear.

The Stateline could definitely use some rainfall. The current dry streak sits at 16 days in a row, with northern Illinois listed as 'abnormally dry' by the National Drought Monitor (one step below drought conditions). Rockford sits at 0.07" before Monday night, currently the 2nd driest September on record and nearly 2" below average. Rain tonight should bump Rockford further down the list of dry Septembers.