Winnebago County Board seats up for grabs in next election

Two long-time leaders here in Winnebago County are stepping down...

"I feel that once you've been on the board for over 10 years, if you haven't done what you've wanted to, maybe it's time for you to let someone younger come in," said democratic board member

Democrat L.C. Wilson and republican finance committee chairman Ted Biondo are both on their way out, leaving two big holes on the board for the upcoming spring primary.

"It sounds like there's going to be interest in both of those seats from both republicans and democrats," said board chairman Frank Haney.

Democratic county board member Burt Gerl was also supposed to step aside, as he set his sights on running for county clerk.

But that all changed this week, when Gerl decided to seek re-election for the board.

"I would just hate to drop out now and continue with this fight, there's so much now that I've worked so hard alongside the democrats and republicans on the board that I want to see fulfilled," said Gerl.

Another factor in his decision? No one willing to take up the reigns.

"I couldn't really get anyone to step up to the plate, so i thought it was not only my obligation to step up and serve the people," said Gerl.

With big issues facing the county over the next few years, Chairman Haney says the board needs more people to step up and fill the empty seats.

"Although it's going to be tough to replace members like Ted L.C., sometimes when a long-time incumbent steps down, a lot of people want to come in and be apart of the discussion and be apart of the community," said Haney.

Opportunities for new faces and new ideas that could help shape the future of the county.