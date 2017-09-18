FNF Week 4 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 4 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. Rockford Christian Royal Lions (3-1) - RC's two-win season last year ended a streak of three straight winless campaigns, and now the Royal Lions have their most wins in a season since 2011 when they won five. They're inching closer to postseason contention and visit North Boone in Week 5.

12. Winnebago Indians (3-1) - Winnebago's 3-0 start to the season took a lot of people in the BNC by surprise, and even after a Week 4 loss at home to Genoa-Kingston, the Indians are in good position to return to the playoffs if their offense continues to produce. They host Oregon this Friday.

11. Genoa-Kingston Cogs (3-1) - Tied with Winnebago at 21 apiece in Week 4, the Cogs erupted for the game's final 21 points on the road to hand the Indians their first loss of the year. G-K can bring its winning streak to three games when they visit Stillman Valley in Week 5.

10. Dakota Indians (3-1) - Trey Engelbrecht and the Indians' offense returned to its high scoring ways in a 41-point effort against East Dubuque, one week after a shutout defeat at Forreston. The Indians are tied for second in the NUIC Northwest, and travel to the Durand-Pecatonica co-op in Week 5.

9. DeKalb Barbs (4-0) - The annual Huskie Stadium matchup between the Barbs and Sycamore Spartans left no doubt as DeKalb rolled to a 33-0 victory to improve to 4-0. DeKalb remains ranked in the 6-A AP poll with a home date against Kaneland up next.

8. Eastland/Pearl City Wildcatz (3-1) - E/PC took Forreston's best shot in Lanark, falling 30-18 for their first loss of the season. There's no time for them to dwell on the defeat, with a home game in Pearl City looming this Friday against undefeated Lena-Winslow.

7. Aquin Bulldogs (4-0) - Aquin's 132-34 scoring line features Jonah Diemer lighting it up at quarterback on offense and the defense controlling the line of scrimmage, but the Bulldogs face their toughest test yet this week, heading to Forreston for an NUIC crossover game against the defending 1-A state title winners.

6. Dixon Dukes (4-0) - The Big Northern's Purple People Eaters are going step for step with Byron at the top of the standings, and are pouring on the points in the process. Dixon is scoring more than 60 points per game, hitting that mark in three of their four wins. The Dukes step out of BNC play this week on the road at Woodstock.

5. Forreston Cardinals (3-1) - The defending 1-A state champions have rebounded from a Week 2 loss to Lena-Winslow with back-to-back dominant wins over Dakota and Eastland-Pearl City. Forreston's running game is hitting its stride and will put it to the test this week at home in an NUIC crossover game against undefeated Aquin.

4. Hononegah Indians (4-0) - Hononegah shined on its Homecoming night against rival Boylan, erupting for a 28-10 halftime lead to maintain its perfect start to the season. The Indians own the NIC-10's highest scoring offense through four games, and look to continue that trend on the road in Week 5 against Belvidere North.

3. Auburn Knights (4-0) - It was a whirlwind of a Week 4 for Dan Appino's Knights, as a school bus transporting the team to Belvidere North caught fire. Auburn then went out and shut down the Blue Thunder to maintain a share of pole position in the NIC-10. They go for a 5-0 start to the year against Belvidere at Wyeth Stadium this Friday.

2. Byron Tigers (4-0) - Nolan Bielskis went ballistic against North Boone in Week 4, piling up more than 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Tigers continue rolling through their BNC schedule. Byron hosts Rock Falls in Week 5.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (4-0) - Le-Win continues to dominate with a target on its back as the best small school team in the state, piling up points and shutting down opposing offenses to the tune of a 175-46 scoring line through four games. The Panthers head to Pearl City for an NUIC Northwest clash against E/PC.