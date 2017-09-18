Copy-FNF Week 3 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 3 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. Belvidere North Blue Thunder (2-1) - After a 20-7 loss to Boylan in Week 1, the Blue Thunder have bounced back with convincing victories over Jefferson and Belvidere by 29 and 34 points. Callahan Diercks has emerged as a dual threat in the NIC-10 at QB.

12. North Boone Vikings (2-1) - Following a one-touchdown loss to Stillman Valley, North Boone held on against Genoa-Kingston and blew out Oregon to come within one victory of last year's total. A challenging matchup against Byron awaits in Week 4.

11. DeKalb Barbs (3-0) - DeKalb is now the #3 team in the AP Illinois 6-A rankings as the Barbs haven't missed a beat after losing Derek Kyler and a talented array of offensive playmakers. They head to Huskie Stadium in Week 4 for their annual neutral site game against Sycamore.

10. Winnebago Indians (3-0) - Reigning Athlete of the Week Bryce Bryden and the Indians offense continue to pile up points, outlasting Mendota in a 51-42 shootout in Week 3. 'Bago hosts Genoa-Kingston in Week 4. They've won all three games by less than 10 points each.

9. Boylan Titans (2-1) - The Titans' lost starting QB Joe Strauss to an injury, then a heartbreaker to Auburn on a last-second missed field goal in our third Game of the Week. Boylan can get right back into the conference race at Hononegah in Week 4.

8. Aquin Bulldogs (3-0) - Jonah Diemer lit up the A-FC Raiders for five touchdown passes in Week 3 as Aquin continues to produce on offense. They lead the NUIC Upstate with 104 points scored through one-third of the season. Aquin hosts Polo in Week 4.

7. Dixon Dukes (3-0) - The Dukes own the BNC's highest-scoring offense (174 points in 3 games) and the stingiest defense (33 points allowed in 3 games) en route to their perfect start. Dixon hosts Rockford Lutheran in Week 4.

6. Forreston Cardinals (2-1) - AJ Christensen erupted for four total touchdowns in a 40-0 shutout of previously 2-0 Dakota. The defending 1-A state champions can ruin another perfect record on the road this week - they visit E-PC in Lanark on Friday.

5. Hononegah Indians (3-0) - Brian Zimmerman's crew has dominated on defense, allowing 26 total points through three games while their rushing attack on offense has produced two 40-point games. Their homecoming game is against long-time rival Boylan as Hononegah tries to maintain its share of the driver's seat in the NIC-10.

4. Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (3-0) - EPC's defense has allowed one touchdown all season while scoring 144 points (48 per game). The Wildcatz begin a huge two-game stretch on their schedule when Forreston comes to town in Week 4.

3. Auburn Knights (3-0) - Dan Appino's crew displayed impressive resilience against Boylan in our previous Game of the Week, hanging on for a 28-27 victory against the Titans to hang on to 1st place in the NIC-10. The next-man up mentality has fueled their perfect start, which they hope to continue against Belvidere North on the road on Friday.

2. Byron Tigers (3-0) - The defending co-BNC champions have allowed less than 20 points in each of their three wins while averaging more than 41 points per game on offense. They head to North Boone in Week 4.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (3-0) - Class 1-A's top ranked team hangs on to our top spot as well as the Panthers rolled to a 59-0 shutout of East Dubuque on the heels of beating Forreston in Week 2. Their next hurdle is a road game at Galena before another road test against EPC in Week 5.