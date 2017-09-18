Police: Young child murdered in Dixon

The Dixon Police Department says a young child was killed Monday in what officials are calling a murder and attempted suicide situation.
No other details are being released at this time.
Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss will address the media at 8 p.m. in the Dixon Police Department community room.
13 WREX will have a reporter there to bring you updates online and on 13 News at 10.
