Police: Young child murdered in Dixon - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police: Young child murdered in Dixon

DIXON (WREX) -

The Dixon Police Department says a young child was killed Monday in what officials are calling a murder and attempted suicide situation. 

No other details are being released at this time.

Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss will address the media at 8 p.m. in the Dixon Police Department community room. 

13 WREX will have a reporter there to bring you updates online and on 13 News at 10. 

