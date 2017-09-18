RPS 205 explains safety protocols after bus catches fire

The wheels on this bus, wont make their rounds anymore. After smoke and flames burst through the windows of this yellow caravan carrying Auburn's varsity football team last Friday.

Transportation officials say, the cause of the fire was from electrical wires that caught the engine on fire.

"As the driver was getting off of business 20 and heading towards Belvidere some of the students reported that they saw and smelled smoke from the back" said Executive Director of Transportation, Michael Slife.



This is the District's second bus fire this year, but it's something school officials say they're working to prevent.

"They are inspected each day by a prep person, inspected the fluid levels, look at the electrical, make sure nothing is worn or frayed and make sure all the fluids are topped off. And then daily the drivers that drive them have a checklist that they have to go through" said Slife.

Michael Slife says, the inspection came back clear on this bus' check earlier that day. This specific bus is around 16 years old, which Slife says, is "older" for the average life span of a bus.

"About 15 to 20 years would be a max life" said Slife.

The transportation department says it's working to get the "average" life span of its fleet down to five years.

"2001's are our oldest buses and we will be getting rid of them in the next cycle. We did get rid of some this past June but we still have some leftover" said Slife.

Slife says safety is RPS 205's priority. Which is why they train their bus drivers how to react in a situation like this.

"she pulled over calmly, she remained very calm, it was a very good job" said Slife.





