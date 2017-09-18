Psychology professor: pumpkin spice is actually an addictive flavor

Seems like pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, from lattes to cereal to pies and more. Turns out, it's one of those things that the more you have, the more you crave.

An assistant professor of psychology says the taste and smell trigger a nostalgic emotional response in the brain--and combining it with sugar, it's kind of addictive. Most pumpkin spice flavors don't have any pumpkin in them--they're a mixture of other spices and some use synthetic versions.

So if you like pumpkin spice, dig in! If not, egg nog will be here soon.