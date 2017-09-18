Indiana Police: Mother arrested after baby tests positive for heroin

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana mother is in jail after police say her child was found with drugs in his system.

The Indiana State Police say the charges come from an investigation dating back to August 9 when child services reported a six-week-old Wabash, Indiana boy was possibly being neglected. The investigation revealed the boy had allegedly tested positive for heroin and morphine.

A doctor from the Indiana State Department of Toxicology said the only way for the child to inadvertently get heroin in his system would be to ingest it orally or breathe in the powder. This helped the Indiana State Police detective to develop probable cause leading to the warrant for the boy's mother, 22-year-old Emma Moore.

The warrant was served by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at the Wabash County Jail where she was being held on other charges from a previous arrest.