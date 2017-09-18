NIU's Johnson wins MAC West Player of the Week

Northern Illinois University junior linebacker Jawuan Johnson was named Mid-American Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Week Monday by the league office after his performance in the Huskies’ 21-17 victory over Nebraska Saturday.

Johnson gave the Huskies a 14-0 lead with 1:13 to play in the first quarter as he picked off his second career pass and ran 25 yards for his first career touchdown. His interception return score was the second of the day for NIU as the Huskies set a new school (FBS) record for most interception return touchdowns in a game. NIU’s 14-0 lead stood through the rest of the first half as Nebraska did not score until 8:05 to play in the third quarter.

Johnson finished the afternoon with nine total tackles, four solo, with a one-yard tackle for loss. On the season, he has 26 tackles, 14 solo stops. His 5.5 tackles for loss rank second on the team.