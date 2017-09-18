Two dead after crash in McHenry County Saturday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two dead after crash in McHenry County Saturday night

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) -

Two men have died after a single vehicle crash in McHenry County. 

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of South Lilly Lake Road in Nunda Township. 

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was trapped in the SUV and died at the scene. Police say he did have his seat belt on. 

A 33-year-old man was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

A third person riding in the car, a 23-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

All three men were from Crystal Lake. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

