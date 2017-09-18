Two dead after crash in McHenry County Saturday night

Two men have died after a single vehicle crash in McHenry County.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of South Lilly Lake Road in Nunda Township.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was trapped in the SUV and died at the scene. Police say he did have his seat belt on.
A 33-year-old man was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.
A third person riding in the car, a 23-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
All three men were from Crystal Lake. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
