Rockford aldermen to consider vendors for tree removal loan program

Rockford City Council is set to sign off on four vendors for the city's tree removal loan program.

The program helps residents removed dying and diseased trees from private properties. Tree Care Enterprise of Rockford, Flying W Tree Service of Belvidere, Busy Beaver Tree Care of Roscoe, and Mark's Tree Care of Rockford are the proposed vendors for the program.

The loan program uses surplus sanitation funds to finance the three year removal program, or up to $300,000 worth of tree removal loans. To qualify, a household has to make less than $70,000 a year, choose one of the approved vendors, and get two written quotes from the vendors.

Residents would repay the loans with their monthly water bills. Residents would have a year to repay a $750 loan or two years to pay back $751 to $1,500 worth of loans.