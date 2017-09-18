Mississippi mom hopes for return of son's lost shirts in the Stateline

A Mississippi woman's cherished memories of her son is lost in the Stateline and she needs your help to find them.

Angela Charpentier's son Brandon died in a car crash last year. She sent his t-shirts to a Rockford woman to make a memory quilt but when the woman fell ill, Brandon's shirts were accidentally donated to Goodwill in Loves Park. Now Charpentier says she hopes to get the shirts back and is asking people in the Stateline to keep an eye out for them. The shirts have Brandon's last name, Cleckler, on the backs.

13 WREX spoke to Goodwill of Northern Illinois which said the shirts could be located at the store where they were donated, in a sorting bin or at a salvage market, where old clothes go to be re-purposed if they aren't sold at Goodwill.

Charpentier said the whole ordeal was a total accident but a terrible one at that.

"I was heartbroken. I was definitely in shock," Charpentier said. "Some of the oldest shirts are 14 years old and saved since he was a little boy."

If you find one of Brandon's t-shirts you can reach Angela Charpentier at 601-850-3812 or her Facebook page.