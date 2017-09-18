NIU named National Team of the Week

After a 21-17 victory over Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday to secure its fourth win over a Big Ten Conference opponent in the last five years, Northern Illinois University has been selected as the National Team of the Week by the Football Writer’s Association of America (FWAA). It is the first National Team of the Week honor earned by NIU since the organization began selecting teams in 2002, and the Huskies are just the third Mid-American Conference team to earn the award.

The Huskies jumped out to a 14-0 lead with the defense providing both touchdowns on interception returns. Senior Shawun Lurry jumped a bubble screen and took it 87 yards for a score on Nebraska’s first offensive possession, while linebacker Jawuan Johnson nabbed a Tanner Lee pass at the 25 to earn his first career touchdown.

The plays marked the first time NIU returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game in its history as an FBS program. Lurry also tied the school record for most interceptions returned for touchdown in a career with his second, and added to his school record for interception return yards.

The Huskie defense excelled throughout the game, allowing Nebraska just 85 yards rushing on 36 attempts, while compiling three sacks and eight tackles for loss. The Huskers scored just one touchdown on an extended drive with the other coming after they recovered a muffed punt at the two-yard line.

The Huskie offense, meanwhile, showed its mettle in the fourth quarter driving 75 yards in six plays to score the game-winning touchdown. Trailing 17-14 with 11:14 left to play, NIU quarterback Daniel Santacaterina connected with Christian Blake on a 47-yard pass to put the Huskies in Nebraska territory. Four plays later, Santacaterina and Blake hooked up again on a 16-yard pass play that put NIU on the Huskers’ two-yard line. Tailback Jordan Huff gave the Huskies the lead with a two-yard plunge on the next play.

NIU’s defense came up big in the final 8:52 in the game. The Huskies made two more stops in the fourth quarter, including an interception by Josh Corcoran on Nebraska’s final possession, to secure the first victory by a MAC team in Lincoln Stadium.

NIU’s win improved the Huskies’ record to 2-1 on the season with an open date this week before traveling to take on No. 22 (AP)/No. 25 (Coaches) San Diego State in San Diego Sept. 30. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.