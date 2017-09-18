Boone County man pleads guilty to sex assault charges

A Belvidere man pleaded guilty last week on multiple sexual assault charges.

Nathaniel Yarrington, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last Wednesday.

The Boone County State’s Attorney's Office says Yarrington has been sentenced to 18-years in prison. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Yarrington was arrested last summer for an incident involving a minor victim.

Yarrington will have to register as a sex offender for life.