Hurricane Maria continues to intensify

Maria is a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Additional rapid strengthening is possible over the next 24 hours. Conditions around Maria are favorable for intensification. Sea surface temperatures are well about 80 degrees and wind shear is low.

Folks in the Leeward Islands, British Virgin Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands are preparing for the arrival of the storm, just a week after Hurricane Irma slammed the same spots as a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Martinque, St. Lucia, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, and Anguilla. Additional warnings will likely be needed coming up later in the week.

It is too early to tell if Maria will have a direct impact on the United States. Current forecast thoughts have Maria turning to the north near Turks and Caicos. Check back later in the week for more details on Hurricane Maria.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp