Fire breaks out at Rockford convenience store Monday morning

Rockford firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started inside a business Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at Al Mart Food and Liquor in the 900 block of Kilburn Avenue just after 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Rockford Fire sent out a tweet saying several calls came in reporting the fire and smoke was showing when crews arrived at the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.