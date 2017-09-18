Monday evening rain bringing relief for allergen levels

Have you been suffering from fall allergies? Due to the lack of rain this month, allergen levels are moderate. While tree pollen and grass pollen are not an issue, weed pollen levels are moderate today and mold is high. Ragweed and pigweed are the most abundant weed pollens today. Even though we have been dry this September, we have been humid, allowing mold levels to increase.

So far this month, we've had less than a tenth of an inch of rain. A chance for showers kicks up this evening and continues overnight. Another slight chance for showers comes through Wednesday night. While this will not be a large rain event, maybe a tenth of an inch or two at most, it will help bring down weed pollen levels a bit this week.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp