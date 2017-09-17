Helping hands make a house, a home

For Jamie Kilgore, becoming a homeowner was one of her dreams.

"Its amazing, its surreal, its happening, its today, it wasn't just a dream, its reality" said Kilgore.

An emotional day for the Kilgore family, as they received the keys to their new home. Jamie is a mom of four and says this house is the type of place she wants to raise her kids.

"This is like a new beginning, a fresh start, a new beginning to be great people and serve the community" said Kilgore.

It's an opportunity that the Kilgore's now have thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the help of over 50 volunteers, who worked tirelessly for the last four months to make the dream of owning a home come true for Jamie Kilgore.

"It was kind of hard for her to wrap her head around the sacrifices people were making to help her family" said Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Shelly Nelson.

"They're awesome. I will never forget each and every one of those guys. They are very very heartwarming. I have laughed with them, I've cried with them, I've had to be picky with them. But they are awesome, and I love them so much" said Kilgore.

Jamie and her kids grabbed some tools and helped out as well, working countless hours each weekend alongside these volunteers.

"It's amazing, I've seen it from hollow, to all filled in with the beautiful features"

Now as she walks through the rooms of her new home, Jamie says she'll be thinking of each one of these volunteers and the hard work the put in to each nook and cranny.

A home built from the ground up, and made with love.