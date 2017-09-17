Friday Night Football - Week 4 Player of the Week Poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Friday Night Football - Week 4 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its fourth set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 4 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers.

1. RB Nolan Bielskis (Byron) - 346 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns vs North Boone

2. RB Trey Engelbrecht (Dakota) - 215 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns vs East Dubuque

3. RB Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) - 165 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, INT pick-six vs Galena

4. RB Payton Phillips (Genoa-Kingston) - 186 rushing yards, 1 touchdown vs Winnebago

  • WREX High School Football Week 4 Player of the Week

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Nolan Bielskis (Byron)
    73%
    74 votes
    Trey Engelbrecht (Dakota)
    10%
    10 votes
    Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow)
    2%
    2 votes
    Payton Phillips (Genoa-Kingston)
    13%
    13 votes
    Other (E-mail in your pick to news@wrex.com)
    3%
    3 votes
