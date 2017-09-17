Wishing for more rain? Not much ahead for the Stateline

Sunday's showers did not amount to much. Only a trace of rain fell across northern Illinois. This means that for the month, we've seen less than a tenth inch of total rainfall. We are now nearing almost two inches below average for September total rainfall and won't get back to normal anytime soon.

If you are hoping for more rain, Monday evening brings about another chance for showers, and this will likely be the only rain we see this week. A weak wave of energy will pass through Monday afternoon, helping to start up the shower activity. It will also not be a large rain event, maybe a tenth of an inch or two of rain in spots. Rain activity wraps up Tuesday morning and then high pressure settles in.

We will stay primarily dry for the remainder of the week. Temperatures quickly bump back up into the 80s too!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp