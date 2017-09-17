Rockford Fire battles large garage fire on Sunday

A garage goes up in flames on Rockford's east side on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford Fire says the blaze started inside the 5-car garage around 5 p.m. in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane.

Fire officials say the building was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

According to fire officials, the garage is part of a rental property.

Firefighters say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The garage is considered a total loss with damage estimated to be around $40,000.

13 News will update this story with more details as they become available.