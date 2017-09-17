Four U.S. women attacked with acid on Paris train, Sunday

Four American tourists were attacked with acid on Sunday at a train station in southern France and two are hospitalized in serious condition.

It happened at a train station in Marseilles around 11 a.m.

French police say a 40-year-old woman with a history of mental illness has been arrested and the attack is not being investigated as terrorism.

Police told NBC News the American tourists, all 20-year-old women, had hydrochloric acid sprayed at them.

The two who were hospitalized were hit with acid in the face. The other two are said to be in a state of shock.

The U.S. embassy in Paris said American diplomats have been in touch with french authorities.

The names of the victims are being withheld for reasons of privacy. The AP reports the four women were all students at Boston College on a study abroad trip.

The french prosecutor's office said the suspect did not make any extremist threats or statements during the attack.