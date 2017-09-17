Overnight shooting in Rockford

A victim was struck by gunfire while standing outside.

Early this morning, at around 2 a.m. the Rockford Police Department responded to a call at the 500 block of S. Perryville Road. Officers say the victim was struck by gunfire while outside in the area.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say, a suspect vehicle was described as a light colored sedan. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.