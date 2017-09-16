Rockford Police donate shoes to refugee community

Rockford officers are working to build ties with the refugee community here in Rockford this weekend.

At a gathering in the ORCHiD neighborhood this afternoon, assistant deputy chief Mike Dalke with Rockford Police came armed with gym shoes.

New footwear for new refugees from the Congo. who now live here in Rockford.

While the donations will help out these new residents, Dalke says it's also about building a stronger relationship with them and the department.

"The police in Africa may not be the nicest to deal with and we want to be able to reach out to them and let them know that we aren't like that we are here to help them, we are here to encourage them to become apart of our community," said Dalke.

Dalke says he brought at least 100 pairs of shoes to the neighborhood garden this afternoon to donate.