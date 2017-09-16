Four Rockford Placers in IESA Girls Golf State Tournament

Four Rockford middle schoolers finished in the Top 15 of the 2017 IESA girls golf state tournament, solidifying the region's strong future for the game in our community.

Rockford Lincoln's Isabella Pettersen shot a +7, securing sole possession of second place and silver medalist honors behind gold medalist Lizzie Anderson from Homer Glen.

Eva and Ella Greenberg finished 4th and 6th respectively, representing Rockford Cathedral, and carding a 79 and 81 respectively in the Top 10.

Rockford Eisenhower's Kayla Sayyalinh completed a 12th place finish with a +13 on the 70-par course.