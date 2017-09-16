Robinson Scores Twice in ISU Rout of EIU

Rockford Lutheran graduate and Illinois high school rushing king James Robinson scored two touchdowns for Illinois State in the Redbirds' 44-13 blowout of Eastern Illinois in the 106th Mid-America Classic between the two Illinois schools.

Robinson totaled 89 rushing yards on 13 carries as ISU built a 27-6 halftime advantage before pulling away in Charleston.

ISU has won 11 of the last 16 games in the series with EIU. The Redbirds are back in action at Missouri State next week, eyeing a 3-0 start.