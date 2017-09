One of the richest men in the world has a son who's a sheriff in Illinois.

Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been sworn in as interim Macon County Sheriff in Decatur.

The previous sheriff retired early, so Howard Buffett stepped in and will begin his full-time duties immediately.

The 62-year-old is still the director of his father's company Berkshire Hathaway.

He'll be the new sheriff in town until the spring election.